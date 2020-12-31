First Alert: Light rain possible this morning, more rain tonight

This afternoon will be cool and cloudy with a few isolated showers or sprinkles in our southern counties. (Source: Noah Silliman)
By Marsha Heller | December 31, 2020 at 3:57 AM CST - Updated December 31 at 3:57 AM

(KFVS) - The Bootheel, Kentucky and Tennessee could see rain and a possible wintry mix this morning as the latest system pushes out of the Heartland.

There could be a few slick spots in our northern counties this morning from last night’s rain and icy mix, but for the most part travel should not be an issue.

Wake-up temps are in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Highs will rage in the 30s.

There will be a mix bag of conditions New Year’s Eve night into the morning of New Year’s Day throughout regions of the Heartland.

Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are possible tonight into early Friday morning in our eastern counties.

In our far western Kentucky counties, there is a slight risk for a severe storm early Friday morning, with damaging winds being the main concern.

Freezing rain and sleet is a concern for northern areas of southeast Missouri Friday morning. Slick spots on roadways will be possible.

For the rest of the Heartland, New Year’s Day will start off with rain. A few isolated showers and drizzle could linger through the afternoon hours.

There is a small chance for more rain and possible snow late Saturday into early Sunday.

Temps in the 50s return next week.

