Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 48 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who has passed away due to COVID-19 and 45 new cases.
Saline County has 28 new cases, Gallatin County has seven new cases, and White County has 13 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,913 lab confirmed positives, including 31 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,221 lab-confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 374 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.
