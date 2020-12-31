Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 48 new cases

By Ashley Smith | December 31, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated December 31 at 3:42 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who has passed away due to COVID-19 and 45 new cases.

Saline County has 28 new cases, Gallatin County has seven new cases, and White County has 13 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,913 lab confirmed positives, including 31 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,221 lab-confirmed positives, including 20 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 374 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.

