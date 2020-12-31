Crash reported on I-57 in Franklin Co., Ill.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash on Interstate 57 in Franklin County, Illinois could delay traffic.
According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency, a crash in the median at mile-marker 80 was reported before 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 31.
This is near the Franklin-Jefferson County line and just south of Rend Lake College.
Details about the crash are unavailable at this time.
Drivers are urged to use alternate routes and to expect travel delays.
