What you need to know Dec. 30

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, December 30.
Rain is moving into southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this morning.
High temperatures will occur during the early morning hours in the low to mid 50s, then drop throughout the day as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
Winds will also increase throughout the day with gusts between 25-30mph.
As cold air filters in behind the front tonight, rain will transition into a wintry mix in our central and northern counties.
Areas near Mt. Vernon to Perryville may see some snow, sleet and freezing rain.
From Marion, Ill. to Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff will see freezing rain and sleet.
Our southern counties in the bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will likely just see rain.
Ice accumulations could be up to a tenth of an inch on elevated surfaces.
Slick spots on bridges, a glaze on cars, powerlines and trees are possible.
Travel impacts look limited at this time.
As temperatures warm up on New Year’s Eve, the wintry mix will turn into rain.
Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning.
The weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s.
Temps in the 50s return next week.
- Overnight, Britain has authorized use of a second COVID-19 vaccine, becoming the first country to greenlight an easy-to-handle shot that its developers hope will become the “vaccine for the world.”
- A 3-year-old boy from Missouri is recovering at home after doctors say he experienced a stroke shortly after testing positive for COVID-19.
- Luke Letlow, Louisiana’s incoming Republican member of the U.S. House, died Tuesday night from complications related to COVID-19 only days before he would have been sworn into office.
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that distribution of $600 stimulus checks was about to begin, with some Americans seeing direct deposits as soon as Tuesday night.
- A SEMI tractor trailer, a pick-up truck pulling a trailer and a deer were involved in a crash east of Wickliffe in Ballard County Tuesday night.
- After the stressful year 2020 has been for most, many in the Heartland are starting the new year off healthier by doing a “Dry January.”
- CBD sales have increased in the Heartland due to the pandemic.
- Mike Mills, the founder of 17th Street BBQ in Murphysboro, passed away on Tuesday, December 29.
- A video of a maskless man getting hit with a can of Twisted Tea after using a racial slur is going viral.
- The first U.S. government dietary guidelines for infants and toddlers, released Tuesday, recommend feeding only breast milk for at least six months and no added sugar for children under age 2.
