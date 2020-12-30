SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital RN receives DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award

MT. VERNON, Mo. (KFVS) - Patty Robertson, RN – Inpatient Rehabilitation, with SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital was recently awarded with the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award for extraordinary nursing.
The DAISY Lifetime Achievement award is for nurses who have devoted their lives and careers to the compassionate care of others.
Nurses are nominated by their colleagues.
Robertson’s colleagues share that she is a DAISY nurse deep in her soul, her nominations were filled with examples of her passion for the profession.
Dr. Marc Sabatino shared, “Patty understands the concept of presence. She knows that a patient might forget your name, but they’ll never forget how you made them feel! She always treats coworkers and patients with respect, love, and professionalism. I have had the privilege to work alongside Patty and observe her nurturing persona as she cared for all who crossed her path. She will truly be missed when she retires.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.