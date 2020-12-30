S7HD reports 52 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) reports 52 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region and 100 newly recovered cases.
Alexander County has two new cases, Hardin County has three new cases, Johnson County has five new cases, Massac County has 20 new cases, Pope County has six new cases, Pulaski County has one new case, and Union County has 15 new cases.
There have been 76 deaths in the Southern Seven region since the start of the pandemic
