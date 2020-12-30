S7HD launches COVID-19 vaccine registry

ULLIN, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) announced it has created a registry for those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
The health department said residents living in the S7HD region are eligible to add their name to an online contact list.
To sign-up for the registry, click here to fill out a form.
S7HD stresses that the registry is not being used as a waiting list, reservation form or for a vaccination appointment.
“It is simply a way for us to maintain a list of contacts so we can keep people notified of the different vaccination phases as we move through them,” stated Southern Seven Contact Tracing Outreach Coordinator Nathan Ryder. “We will also continue to update vaccination opportunities on our social media channels like Facebook and Twitter in addition to our print, radio, and TV news outlets in the region.”
S7HD said they created the registry due to an influx of inquiries on when individuals will be able to receive a vaccine dose.
Currently COVID-19 vaccinations are being provided to frontline healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities under Phase 1A of the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention’s COVID-19 Vaccination Program.
Phase 1A is expected to last until the end of January.
S7HD expects to receive a weekly shipment of vaccine which will be distributed throughout the region based on guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC.
S7HD serves residents in the following counties: Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.