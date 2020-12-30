Sen. Hawley to object during Electoral College certification process on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.
In a released statement, Sen. Hawley said he will object “to highlight the failure of some states, including notably Pennsylvania, to follow their own election laws” as well as the role that social media played in the election.
Hawley wants Congress to launch a full investigation into election fraud and irregularity claims and to enact election integrity measures.
On December 14 presidential electors cast their vote for president and vice president.
They gave Democrat Joe Biden 306 electoral votes and Republican President Donald Trump 232.
On Jan. 6, the Electoral College envelopes from each state and the District of Columbia will be opened before the members of Congress.
Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the event as the votes are tallied.
If at least one member of each house objects in writing to some electoral votes, the House and Senate meet separately to debate the issue. Both houses must vote to sustain the objection for it to matter. Otherwise, the votes get counted as intended by the states.
One House Republican, Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama, is planning to challenge the Electoral College results when Congress convenes for the joint session.
GOP leaders have not publicly said if they approve on objecting during the Electoral College certification process, but Majority Leader Mitch McConnell congratulated Biden on the Senate floor after the Electoral College vote.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.