Perry County Ill. Health Department reports 84 new COVID-19 cases; 63 cases at correctional facility

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Illinois Health Department has been notified of 84 Perry County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, 63 of these cases are at a Perry County correctional facility.
The correctional facility is following IDPH guidelines and fully cooperating with the Perry County Health Department.
One more Perry County resident has died due to the virus, bringing the total to 48.
Of the 2,229 total cases, 369 are currently active and 1,812 have been released from isolation.
