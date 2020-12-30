Paducah woman fatally shot by boyfriend

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - According to Paducah Police, Jamell L. Diaz, 20, of Paducah, was arrested after he shot and killed Nikea Cope, 22, of Murfreesboro, Tenn., his girlfriend, on Dec. 30.
Police received several phone calls around 11 a.m. of a suspicious male in the 1100 block of Hill Street.
Callers reported that there was a male with blood on his clothing running in the neighborhood.
When officers arrived on Hill Street, they found a man matching the description and identified him as Diaz.
Diaz told officers he had shot his girlfriend at his home.
Officers went to the residence and located Cope in a bedroom with an apparent gunshot wound.
The officers and a neighbor began administering first aid to Cope.
She succumbed to her injuries.
In an interview with detectives, Diaz said he and Cope had been arguing and he retrieved a pistol to scare her.
As the argument continued, Diaz said he put the gun to the side of Cope’s body and it fired.
Detectives, along with the McCracken County Coroner’s Office, are continuing to investigate the incident.
Diaz was lodged in the McCracken County Jail.
