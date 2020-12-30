3,784 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 3,784
- New deaths today: 29
- Positivity rate: 9.09%
- Total deaths: 2,623
- Currently hospitalized: 1,673
- Currently in ICU: 433
- Currently on ventilator: 234
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Pulaski and Christian. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 527.
