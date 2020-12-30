3,784 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky

By Ashley Smith | December 30, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 5:46 PM

KENTUCKY. (KFVS) - As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

  • New cases today: 3,784
  • New deaths today: 29
  • Positivity rate: 9.09%
  • Total deaths: 2,623
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,673
  • Currently in ICU: 433
  • Currently on ventilator: 234

Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Hardin, Pulaski and Christian. Each of these counties reported 100 or more new cases; Jefferson County alone reported 527.

