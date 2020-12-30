16 new COVID-19 cases reported in Hamilton Co., Ill.

HAMILTON COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Hamilton County Health Department reported 16 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 29.
The following new patients are: two women in their 20s, one man in his 20s, one woman in her 30s, three men in their 30s, three women in their 50s, one man in his 50s, tow women in their 60s, on woman in her 70s, one woman in her 80s and one woman in her 90s.
The health department says it continues to investigate each case to ensure the isolation of each positive patient.
As of Tuesday, 567 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Hamilton County, including 11 deaths.
Currently, three COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, 32 patients are isolating at home and 521 have recovered.
