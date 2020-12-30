7,374 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois; 178 new deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 7,374 new confirmed and probable cases COVID-19 and 178 COVID-19 related deaths in the state.
Deaths included two people in Franklin County, one person in Perry County, and another person in White County.
As of Dec. 29, 4,244 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.
882 patients were in the ICU and 496 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
IDPH is reporting a total of 955,380 cases, including 16,357 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.
