Missouri DHSS host COVID-19 testing events

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The State of Missouri is partnering with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical to continue hosting free COVID-19 testing events throughout the state.
Community testing events are scheduled in the following counties over the next two weeks:
- Atchison,
- Barry,
- Benton,
- Camden,
- Cape Girardeau,
- Clay,
- Gentry,
- Hickory,
- Holt,
- Jackson,
- Jefferson,
- Johnson,
- Nodaway,
- St. Clair,
- St. Francois,
- St. Genevieve,
- St. Louis City,
- Stone,
- Washington,
- Worth.
Missourians can register online for testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and continue to check back for future opportunities.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.