Missouri DHSS host COVID-19 testing events

By Ashley Smith | December 30, 2020 at 8:23 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 8:23 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The State of Missouri is partnering with the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical to continue hosting free COVID-19 testing events throughout the state.

Community testing events are scheduled in the following counties over the next two weeks:

  • Atchison,
  • Barry,
  • Benton,
  • Camden,
  • Cape Girardeau,
  • Clay,
  • Gentry,
  • Hickory,
  • Holt,
  • Jackson,
  • Jefferson,
  • Johnson,
  • Nodaway,
  • St. Clair,
  • St. Francois,
  • St. Genevieve,
  • St. Louis City,
  • Stone,
  • Washington,
  • Worth.

Missourians can register online for testing events at health.mo.gov/communitytest and continue to check back for future opportunities.

