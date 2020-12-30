Mayfield Ky. wastewater testing project helps pin point community COVID-19 outbreaks

“The Co-Immunity Project wastewater testing program also has been working in Louisville and Northern Kentucky to monitor sewage for early indications of COVID-19 trends to help mitigate spread of the disease,” said Dr. Ted Smith, director of the Center for Healthy Air, Water and Soil at the University of Louisville Envirome Institute, and co-investigator of the Co-Immunity Project. “Our work has found that levels of SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater are consistently correlated with infection levels in a community. We now have in place a lab at MSU that can continue this work and help the local health department better assess levels of community infection and determine appropriate interventions.”