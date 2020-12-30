Mainly rain tonight, with a chance for some light wintry mix at times

The last two nights of 2020 look very wet. Mainly rain expected tonight, with some sleet and freezing rain possible. Right now, it does not appear to cause travel concerns, thanks to the warmer ground. With that said, the roads will be wet and slick due to the rain in many areas. Tonight lows will dip into the mid to upper 20s north, to the lower 30s south. Much of the Heartland will be mainly dry through much of Thursday. There could be some showers that linger in our southern counties through the day, but the farther north you are, the better chance you will see many dry hours. Then our next surge of moisture will take over quickly Thursday evening into Thursday night. Heavy rainfall possible in most areas as we ring in the New Year. Our far northwestern counties do have a chance to see a wintry mix once again, with freezing rain looking very possible in this area. Our first day of 2021 will be mild, but wet, especially through the morning hours.