Ky. State Auditor Mike Harmon, wife test positive for COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon announced on Wednesday, December 30 that he and his wife have both tested positive for COVID-19.
The couple were tested on Tuesday.
In a statement Harmon said that he and his wife have mild symptoms and they are self-isolating and following the recommendations of public health officials, including the those from the CDC.
Harmon just received the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, Dec. 28.
He said that even though he was vaccinated that he still has “full faith in the vaccine itself” and encourages as many people as possible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Harmon believes he was unknowingly exposed to the virus and contracted it either shortly before or after receiving the first shot.
