KSP investigates Mayfield pickup truck theft

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating a pickup truck theft in Graves County.
Around 11:40 a.m. a blue 2005 single cab Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck was stolen from the parking lot of the Marathon Stop and Shop on US 45 N.
The owner of the truck left the keys in the ignition while he went inside the store.
The suspect is a white male.
He exited a red four door passenger car parked nearby, and got into the driver’s seat of the truck.
The suspect drove the truck away from the business headed south toward Mayfield on US 45.
The red passenger car is believed to be an older model Ford Fusion.
The red passenger car left in the same direction at the same time as the theft.
Anyone with information regarding this theft or can assist in identifying the suspect or suspect vehicle is urged to contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721.
Callers may remain anonymous.
