Heartlanders focus on fitness for the New Year

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - 2020 has been a challenge, both mentally and physically, and some are planning to get rid of the stress in the New Year by sweating it out.
“It’s the best holistic approach that you can make,” said Whitney Wilson, an avid gym goer.
He said he kept a tight workout routine during 2020 because of the pandemic.
“It’s the reason I go to the gym,” said Wilson.
Cape Girardeau Anytime Fitness owner, Derek Lewis said “I think a lot of people are tired of just sitting at home.”
Every January he said he sees an increase in members, but he expects even more new members in 2021.
“The whole year a lot people were worried about their health, so they are actually exercising more,” said Lewis.
Lewis said they offer virtual training for those who are not yet ready to physically step foot in a gym.
“That would be programs designed by the trainer sent to you, and you do them at home versus coming to the gym,” said Lewis.
“I think people are wanting to just shake off 2020 and start 2021 on the right foot,” said Tori Mincemeyer, a dietician at Living Nutrition in Jackson.
She encourages people to start slow and be realistic in taking actions to get back in shape.
“It’s important to have both pieces of the puzzle both being active and eating healthy,” said Mincemeyer.
“Everyone needs to be encouraged to keep exercising just to boost their immune system as well as improve their mental well-being,” said Lewis.
“This is my best relief for stress, best way to get endorphins because yea it’s a rough year,” said Wilson
If you would like more information on virtual training and nutritional preparation, you can visit livingnutritionllc.com or https://www.anytimefitness.com/
