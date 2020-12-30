Heartland catering companies impacted by COVID restrictions

MURPHYSBORO, IL. (KFVS) -Catering businesses are having a tough time right now.
With no large gatherings or events happening, they have to be creative with ways to innovate their services.
Owner of One Hot Cookie Bakery and Catering, Sarah Lavender-Brashear has worked twice as hard.
“Probably the hardest I’ve worked my whole entire life in this industry,” she said.
She had to find creative ways to get her loyal customers her product.
“Our catering has become more on a small-scale level where were able to do it for individuals, families of two, four, or six. That we are making and preparing meals that we would normally do in our catering offerings ready to go take home warm up and put on your table,” she explained.
Lavender-Brashear said a lot of larger companies have been usual customers.
“Because not only do we do the catering, we do large corporate gifts and those didn’t happen this year either because the corporations are hurting just like the small businesses are,” she said.
Lavender-Brashear said times have been different, but they are doing everything they can to stay afloat.
“We just take it in stride and roll along every day and do what we can do to make sure we keep our head above water,” she said.
Right down the Street in Murphysboro, Pat’s BBQ and Catering is going through the same hard times.
Owner Pat Burke said the business relies on catering.
Back up the road to One Hot Cookie bakery and Catering, Lavender Brashear said they will keep changing the way they do things with new mitigations.
“We’re going to do whatever we need to do to adjust, pivot whatever new rules and regulations come down, to make sure that were keeping our self’s safe and our customers safe,” she said.
Lavender-Brashear tells me she believes the Catering business will get back to where it was originally but not anytime soon.
