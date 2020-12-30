Gusty Winds And Rain Arrive This Morning!

Heading into tonight, cold air filters in behind the front. This will transition rain into wintry precipitation for our central and northern counties. Areas near Mount Vernon to Perryville may see some snow/sleet/freezing rain. Marion, IL to Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff will see freezing rain and sleet. Our southern counties in the bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will likely just see rain. Ice accumulations could be up to a tenth of an inch. This would accumulate on elevated surfaces since ground temperatures will be slightly warmer. Slick spots on bridges, a glaze on cars, powerlines, and trees are possible. Travel impacts look limited at this time. Further into Thursday, temperatures will warm and precipitation will turn into rain.