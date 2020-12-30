Gusty Winds And Rain Arrive This Morning!

Rain is moving into southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this morning. Winds will continue to increase out of the south and will have gusts between 25-30mph. These southerly winds are causing our temperatures to be very mild in the 40s and 50s this morning. However, as rain continue to move in and the cold front follows, temperatures will be dropping during the day. High temperatures will occur during the early morning hours in the low to mid 50s.
Heading into tonight, cold air filters in behind the front. This will transition rain into wintry precipitation for our central and northern counties. Areas near Mount Vernon to Perryville may see some snow/sleet/freezing rain. Marion, IL to Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff will see freezing rain and sleet. Our southern counties in the bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will likely just see rain. Ice accumulations could be up to a tenth of an inch. This would accumulate on elevated surfaces since ground temperatures will be slightly warmer. Slick spots on bridges, a glaze on cars, powerlines, and trees are possible. Travel impacts look limited at this time. Further into Thursday, temperatures will warm and precipitation will turn into rain.
Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms occur Thursday night into early Friday morning as we welcome in the new year. This weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s with the 50s in store for next week.
-Lisa
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.