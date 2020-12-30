Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:15 p.m.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30.
Gov. Parson will be giving an update on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across the state and healthcare capacity levels.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 1,910 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths are reported in the state daily.
As of Saturday, 2,540 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across Missouri, including 623 in the ICU and 356 on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 16.9 percent.
A total of 386,095 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 5,433 deaths.
Currently, 3,599,869 Missourians have been tested for the virus.
The state’s dashboard was updated on Tuesday morning and included data reported through Monday. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.
