Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:15 p.m.

Gov. Parson to hold COVID-19 briefing at 1:15 p.m.
Gov. Parson will be giving an update on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across the state and healthcare capacity levels. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | December 30, 2020 at 6:35 AM CST - Updated December 30 at 6:36 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is scheduled to hold a briefing on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, December 30.

Gov. Parson will be giving an update on distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines across the state and healthcare capacity levels.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, on average, 1,910 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths are reported in the state daily.

As of Saturday, 2,540 COVID-19 patients were in hospitals across Missouri, including 623 in the ICU and 356 on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Missouri is currently 16.9 percent.

A total of 386,095 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Missouri, including 5,433 deaths.

Currently, 3,599,869 Missourians have been tested for the virus.

The state’s dashboard was updated on Tuesday morning and included data reported through Monday. DHSS said all seven-day data was subject to a three-day delay.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.