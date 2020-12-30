First Alert: Rainy, windy day; Icy mix tonight

(KFVS) - Rain is moving into southeast Missouri and southern Illinois this morning.
High temperatures will occur during the early morning hours in the low to mid 50s, then drop throughout the day as a cold front pushes into the Heartland.
Winds will also increase throughout the day with gusts between 25-30mph.
As cold air filters in behind the front tonight, rain will transition into a wintry mix in our central and northern counties.
Areas near Mt. Vernon to Perryville may see some snow, sleet and freezing rain.
From Marion, Ill. to Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff will see freezing rain and sleet.
Our southern counties in the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee will likely just see rain.
Ice accumulations could be up to a tenth of an inch on elevated surfaces.
Slick spots on bridges, a glaze on cars, powerlines and trees are possible.
Overnight and early Thursday morning travel impacts look limited at this time.
As temperatures warm up on New Year’s Eve, the wintry mix will turn into rain.
Heavier rain and a few thunderstorms are possible Thursday night into early Friday morning.
The weekend looks mainly dry with temperatures in the 40s.
Temps in the 50s return next week.
