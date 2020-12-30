Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 56 new cases

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who died due to COVID-19 and 56 new COVID-19 cases.
Saline County has 28 new cases, Gallatin County has six new cases, and White County has 20 new cases.
Saline County has had a total of 1,885 lab confirmed positives, including 31 deaths.
White County has had a total of 1,208 lab-confirmed positives, including 19 deaths.
Gallatin County has a total of 367 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.