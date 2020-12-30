Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 56 new cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 1 new COVID-19 death, 56 new cases
(Source: Ben Williams)
By Ashley Smith | December 30, 2020 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated December 30 at 4:51 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified of a White County resident who died due to COVID-19 and 56 new COVID-19 cases.

Saline County has 28 new cases, Gallatin County has six new cases, and White County has 20 new cases.

Saline County has had a total of 1,885 lab confirmed positives, including 31 deaths.

White County has had a total of 1,208 lab-confirmed positives, including 19 deaths.

Gallatin County has a total of 367 lab-confirmed positives, including three deaths.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.