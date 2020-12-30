Economic expert shares tips on how to use the second COVID-19 stimulus check

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The $600 checks President Trump signed off on this weekend could be arriving in a couple of weeks.
“$600 isn’t much of a game changer,” David Yaskewich said, an associate professor of economics at Southeast Missouri State.
Yaskewich has different tips on how to save or spend the incoming stimulus checks wisely and breaks it down into three categories.
“Those facing financial hardship, those who are facing a lot of uncertainty and those who are somewhat confident,” he said.
Yaskewich suggested those who are currently facing financial hardship should put that money toward their bills.
“Paying their bills would probably be their top priority,” he said.
He suggests paying off debt for those who are concerned they might lose their job in the near future.
“Particularly high interest credit card debt and if so, that might be a productive and efficient way to spend your 600-dollar stimulus check,” he said.
He said those who are financially stable should consider saving the money and putting it into a retirement fund.
Some people in the community have different plans for how they’ll use the money.
“Hopefully it’s going to go into savings that way we can put it towards whatever we need to in the long run,” Candice Evans said.
“I’m a pretty good spender, I like to go out and spend money so I should contribute to the economy,” Erwin Porter said.
Yaskewich also said putting the money into a rainy day fund would be another good place to put it.
According to the IRS, the checks are being distributed through direct deposit continuing into next week.
