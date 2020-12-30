Driver rescued from car in creek

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews came to the rescue of a driver stuck in their car after it crashed into a creek in Cape Giradeau County on Wednesday afternoon, December 30.
Shortly before 12 p.m., first responders rushed to County Road 621, just north of Route W, to help the stranded driver.
According to the East County Fire Protection District, the driver lost control of her car on CR 621 and ended up in Cape La Croix Creek.
The driver called for help because she could not get out of her car due to the water in the creek.
Crews used a ladder to help pull her to safety.
Fire crews said she was not hurt.
It’s not clear if weather is to blame for the crash, but it was raining at the time.
Crews from East County Fire Protection District, Cape Girardeau Fire Department and Cape Girardeau County Ambulance responded to the crash.
