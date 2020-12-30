City of Cape Girardeau begins Good Hope watershed drainage improvements

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting January 4, portions of Good Hope Street between Kingshighway and Spring Street for the Good Hope Street Stormwater Improvements Project.
The first closure will be between Kingshighway and Christine Street.
The project, which received voter approval in 2018, will aid with street flooding that has historically happened in the area.
Businesses will remain open and accessible.
Motorists are asked to use caution near the project area.
