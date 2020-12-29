What you need to know Dec. 29

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, December 29.
Wake-up temps are starting off chilly in the 20s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day.
Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s.
There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two later today in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Winds will pick up tonight heading into Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible.
Rain will arrive early in the morning along our northwestern counties and push into the rest of the Heartland throughout the day.
Showers could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours.
If there is enough moisture when cold air moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there is a chance rain could change into freezing rain and sleet.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on the possibility of ice accumulation.
As temps warm-up on Thursday freezing precipitation will change back over to rain.
A few thunderstorms can not be ruled out on Thursday night heading into Friday morning.
Rain is expected to stick around early on New Year’s Day with a slight chance for a few snowflakes by early Saturday morning.
- The process of administering the COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Missouri has begun.
- The House voted overwhelmingly Monday to increase COVID-19 relief checks to $2,000, meeting President Trump’s demand for bigger payments and sending the bill to the GOP-controlled Senate, where the outcome is highly uncertain.
- The man authorities believe was responsible for setting off a Christmas Day bomb in downtown Nashville told a neighbor days before the explosion that “Nashville and the world is never going to forget me.”
- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old driver crashed into an apartment building Monday night.
- Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Jackson County, Ill. early Sunday morning.
- The Democratic-controlled House voted overwhelmingly Monday to override President Trump’s veto of a defense policy bill, setting the stage for what would be the first veto override of his presidency.
- President-elect Joe Biden is warning of massive damage done to the national security apparatus by the Trump administration and “roadblocks” in communication between agency officials and his transition team that could undermine Americans’ security.
- California police are investigating the vandalism of a bust of Breonna Taylor installed earlier this month.
- After 60 weeks of chemotherapy, a young boy rang a bell at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in Florida marking the end of his chemotherapy treatment.
- A Boone County, Ill. Sheriff’s K-9 officer was killed early Sunday morning when the squad car was struck by a suspected drunk driver on Interstate 90.
