Vehicle damaged by gunfire Christmas night

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A vehicle was damage by gunfire late Christmas night in Carbondale.
Officers were called to the 500 block of South Beverage Street around 11:20 p.m. on Friday in reference to a report of shots fired in the area.
While investigating, officers learned that unknown suspects shot a vehicle, which caused damage.
At this time, there is not any suspect information available.
Police said the shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
