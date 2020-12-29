2 vehicle crash with injuries in Jackson Co.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - On Sunday, December 27, at approximately 2:59 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a two vehicle collision on Highway 4 near the intersection of Sparrow Road just west of Ava, Illinois.
Upon arriving on the scene, deputies located a black 2011 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 32-year-old -Alicia Pence of Murphysboro and a white 2019 Chevrolet Cruze operated by 19-year-old Jacob Hoover of Steeleville.
Evidence at the scene indicated the Equinox was stationary in the roadway and positioned perpendicular to the two lanes of travel, obstructing both lanes.
As the Cruze approved the Equinox traveling westbound, Hoover was unable to see any lighting from the front or rear of the black Equinox, and hit the vehicle.
Hoover and Pence were both transported from the scene by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment.
A 19-year-old passenger in Hoover’s vehicle was airlifted from the scene.
There was another 19-year-old passenger in Hoover’s vehicle but his condition is unknown at this time.
Pence was cited for improper lane usage and received a DUI.
The investigation is ongoing.
