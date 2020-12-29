Students enjoy winter break with activities at school

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Jackson R-2 Kids Club program has hundreds of students enrolled for after school activities.
Now that the holiday break is here, they are offering what’s called the Full Day Kids Club where kids have fun interacting with other students, play games, crafts and socializing.
The school has provided this program for more than a decade which gives students an option of coming to school during the break.
“During that winter break, instead of being home or maybe in front of a TV or having parents maybe not home to supervise, our children get to come and they get to hang out and have a safe place to play and enjoy each other,” Kids Club Director Mandee Hite said.
A student we talked with said it’s a great way to make friends.
“I’ve grown a lot because I’ve got to make a lot of friends, best friends and get to meet new people and be friends with some of the teachers,” 4th grade student Janell Barnett said.
Each day they have a different theme.
Tuesday was Polar Express themed and the kids were able to wear their pajamas.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.