Southern Seven Head Start reopens January 5

SOUTHERN SEVEN COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Head Start will reopen its Head Start Early Learning Centers on January 5 for in-person classes.
Remote learning classes are still available for families that request them.
This comes after the centers closed on November 25 due to concerns for the health, wellness, and safety of all Head Start staff, children, and families as cases of COVID-19 continued to rise in Southern Illinois.
This closure impacted Southern Seven Head Start Early Learning Centers in all seven counties of the region.
Families are reminded that the most up-to-date information will be shared online at www.southern7.org and social media regarding virtual activities and the re-opening of all Head Start Early Learning Centers on January 5.
