Sheriff’s office investigating rash of vehicles tampered with, asks public for surveillance video

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of vehicles that were reportedly tampered with in an area north of Dexter on or about Tuesday, December 22.
The area of concern is around County Road 413, which includes Christian Drive, Pond Lane and Cedar Hills Drive.
Investigators believe at least three suspects in a white or light colored four door sedan tampered with vehicles in this area.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the areas of concern for help in the investigation. They are hoping that the suspects and their vehicle can be spotted on camera from approximately 4 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Stoddard County Sheriff’s Deputy D. Dixon or Deputy J. Schatz at 573-568-4654.
