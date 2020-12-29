Rain heading towards the Heartland for Wednesday. Freezing rain possible across parts of the Heartland earl Thursday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A cold front is heading towards the Heartland and this front will bring rain to all of the Heartland tomorrow with a chance of freezing rain for parts of the area tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For this evening clouds will continue to thicken across the area. There maybe a sprinkle or two but most areas will remain dry. Temperatures will remain steady for most of the evening before warming towards morning. By the time we wake up Wednesday, temperatures will be near 50 degrees in many areas.
Wednesday will be mainly with falling temperatures during the afternoon hours. Highs will occur early in the lower to middle 50s with readings falling into the upper 30s and lower 40s in many areas by the early evening hours.
Wednesday night into Thursday temperatures will fall to freezing or below from the Ohio River north and west. This will allow for periods of freezing rain to occur along and north of a like from Poplar Bluff to Cairo to Marion, KY. With temperatures at or just slightly below freezing there should be a huge impact on driving conditions. There may be a few slick spots develop on bridges and over passes. Most of the ice that can accumulate will occur on elevated surfaces such as trees and power lines. At this time the amount of ice appears to be low enough to where it should not be a major impact.
