Rain heading towards the Heartland for Wednesday. Freezing rain possible across parts of the Heartland earl Thursday.

Wednesday night into Thursday temperatures will fall to freezing or below from the Ohio River north and west. This will allow for periods of freezing rain to occur along and north of a like from Poplar Bluff to Cairo to Marion, KY. With temperatures at or just slightly below freezing there should be a huge impact on driving conditions. There may be a few slick spots develop on bridges and over passes. Most of the ice that can accumulate will occur on elevated surfaces such as trees and power lines. At this time the amount of ice appears to be low enough to where it should not be a major impact.