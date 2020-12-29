Police search for missing Mississippi Co. woman

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Sheriff’s office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Madisson Lambert was last seen on December 26 at 10:30 p.m. in East Prairie.
Upon gathering further information, Lambert’s vehicle was located outside of East Prairie on County Road 535.
The vehicle appeared to be wreaked in a drainage ditch.
The vehicle was processed by Deputies for evidence which nothing was located in or around the immediate area of the vehicle that would suspect any foul play.
Lambert was entered into the Law Enforcement database as a missing/endangered person.
Police say she could be disoriented or may have been picked up by someone.
Lambert, 24, is described as having blonde hair and blue eyes.
She is 5′01″ and weighs 106 pounds.
Anyone having knowledge or information of Lambert’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office at 573-683-2111.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.