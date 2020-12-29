20 new COVID-19 cases in Perry County, Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 20 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 29.
This brings the total number of cases in the county to 2,145.
According to the health department, three of the positive cases are located in a correctional facility in Perry County, and are not included in the breakdown below.
They say the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines and fully cooperating with them.
- Females - three under the age of 20, three in their 20s, four in their 40s, two in their 50s, one in her 60s and one her 70s.
- Males - one in his 40s, one in his 70s and one in his 80s.
The summary of the (2,145) confirmed cases are:
- 308 active cases
- 1,790 released from isolation
- 47 deaths
The total number of negative test results is unavailable at this time.
