5,644 new COVID-19 cases, 106 additional deaths reported in Ill.
More than 13 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Illinois.
By Marsha Heller | December 29, 2020 at 1:57 PM CST - Updated December 29 at 1:57 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new COVID-19 cases and 106 additional deaths on Tuesday, December 29.

The following are southern Illinois residents who lost their battle with the virus:

  • Jackson County: one man in his 70s. 
  • Jefferson County: one man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
  • Perry County: one woman in her 80s.
  • Pulaski County: one man in his 60s.
  • Saline County: one woman in her 90s.
  • Washington County: one woman in her 90s.

Currently, there are 4,313 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 904 are in the ICU and 506 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Illinois is 8.8 percent.

A total of 948,006 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 16,179 deaths.

Currently, 13,103,444 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

