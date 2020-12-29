5,644 new COVID-19 cases, 106 additional deaths reported in Ill.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 5,644 new COVID-19 cases and 106 additional deaths on Tuesday, December 29.
The following are southern Illinois residents who lost their battle with the virus:
- Jackson County: one man in his 70s.
- Jefferson County: one man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
- Perry County: one woman in her 80s.
- Pulaski County: one man in his 60s.
- Saline County: one woman in her 90s.
- Washington County: one woman in her 90s.
Currently, there are 4,313 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 904 are in the ICU and 506 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Illinois is 8.8 percent.
A total of 948,006 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 16,179 deaths.
Currently, 13,103,444 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
