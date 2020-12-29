Mike Mills, founder of 17th Street BBQ, dies

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Murphysboro man know for his pro skills in the barbeque industry worldwide has passed away.
Mike Mills, the founder of 17th Street BBQ, died on Tuesday, December 29.
According to Amy Mills, his daughter, Mike Mills passed away after battling a non-COVID-19 related health issue.
Mills was a champion pitmaster and known as “The Legend” when it comes barbecue.
He owned two nationally acclaimed 17th Street Barbecue barbecue restaurants in Marion and Murphysboro, Illinois.
In the early 1990s, he was co-captain of the Apple City Barbecue team, one of the most celebrated teams ever on the circuit.
He was a four-time World Champion and three-time Grand World Champion at Memphis in May, otherwise known as the Super Bowl of Swine.
He was also the 1992 Grand Champion of the Jack Daniel’s World Invitational Barbecue Cooking Contest and he won the Jack Daniel’s Sauce Contest that year as well.
Mike was the barbecue guru at and a partner in Blue Smoke restaurant in New York City.
He was a founding partner in Memphis Championship Barbecue in Las Vegas.
His book, Peace, Love, and Barbecue was nominated for a 2006 James Beard Foundation award and received the 2006 National Barbecue Association Award of Excellence.
In October 2008 he was honored with the Pioneer of Barbecue award at the Jack Daniel’s World Invitational Barbecue Cooking Contest.
Mike was inducted into the Barbecue Hall of Fame in 2010.
He will be greatly missed.
You can learn more about his many accomplishments here.
