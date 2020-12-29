Man, pregnant woman killed in triple homicide; toddler also shot

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.
When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month pregnant woman who was shot in the face, and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.
The man, woman, and unborn child all died as a result. The one-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Brown later identified the victims as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old Faustino Ramirez Garcia.
Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.
Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.
There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.
