Man, pregnant woman killed in triple homicide; toddler also shot

Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and Faustino Ramirez Garcia. (Source: Police)
By Jacob Gallant | December 29, 2020 at 9:45 AM CST - Updated December 29 at 11:44 AM

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man, woman and unborn baby are dead after an early morning shooting in Canton, and a toddler is in the hospital.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown says a man arrived at a home on Chestnut Alley around 1:30 a.m. and found another man shot in the back of the head. He then called police.

When officers arrived, they found more victims: an 8-month pregnant woman who was shot in the face, and a 1-year-old girl who was also shot in the face.

The man, woman, and unborn child all died as a result. The one-year-old was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Brown later identified the victims as 19-year-old Maudilia Martina Ramirez Garcia and 20-year-old Faustino Ramirez Garcia.

Brown says another man survived the shooting by hiding in the closet.

Police believe the motive behind the shootings was robbery. It’s being investigated as a triple homicide.

There’s no information on a potential suspect at this time.

