Jackson Co. Health Department reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported the death of a female in her eighties related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
JCHD was also notified of 35 more COVID-19 cases.
The individuals are as follows:
• Female – one under ten, one teen, four in their twenties, four in their forties, one in her fifties, one in her sixties, one in her seventies, one in her eighties, and three in their nineties
• Male – one preteen, three teens, four in their twenties, three in their thirties, three in their forties, one in his fifties, one in his sixties, and two in their seventies.
There are currently 328 active cases in the county.
To date, there have been 3,612 cases in the county, including 59 related deaths.
Forty individuals were released from isolation, in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total released to 3,225 individuals.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.