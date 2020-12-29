Ja Morant injured in Grizzlies OT win at Nets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Everybody is ready for 2020 to pack up and get outta here. For the Memphis Grizzlies, it surely means goodbye to superstar point guard Ja Morant, at least until sometime in 2021.
Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn for the matchup between the Grizzlies and Nets. Grizzlies already without several starters for the foreseeable future as Jeran Jackson, Jr. and Justise Winslow continue their injury rehab, along with DeAnthony Melton for COVID-19 quarantine. Now you can add Morant to that list.
In the second-quarter, Morant lands on the foot of Nets player Timothe Luwawu Cabarrot. The result is not good. Morant hops off the floor with a sprained left ankle and collapses behind the basket. He writhed in pain for several minutes before a wheelchair is brought on to gingerly cart him to the locker room.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, X-Rays Reveal no breaks or fractures. He will have an MRI as soon as possible to completely assess the damage to his ankle, but, an injury like that usually takes at least a couple of weeks to heal.
A high ankle sprain could be six weeks or more. The Nets, who are playing without Starters Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Spencer Dinwiddie, manage to take this game to overtime. But the Grizzlies prevail behind Kyle Anderson’s career-high 28 points.
Grizzlies win it in OT Final Score 116-to-111. Memphis stays on the road at the Boston Celtics Wednesday. We’ll update you on Morant’s Condition Tuesday at 6:00 pm
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.