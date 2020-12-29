Heartland police department receives donation from Marion businesses

MARION, IL. (KFVS) - Some Heartland businesses stepped up to help the Royalton’s Police Department receive some much needed equipment.
“If it can bring some safety through the town, it will be a win win for everybody.” said Zimbro.
Black Diamond Co. Owner Shad Zimbro knew he had to get other local businesses involved.
He started brainstorming who to reach out too.
“We got a hold of some of the other guys, the other businesses around Southern Illinois that have helped us out a lot with Andersons Warehouse Furniture, Pepsi and First Southern Bank and they were willing to jump on with us and help out anyway they could too.” Zimbro explains.
Zimbro knew the town of 1,100 people needed outside help due to the lack of money being poured into the town.
“Its a great deal to help out some of these small towns here, we know how hard it is for some of these small towns that don’t, do not have a whole lot of businesses especially with how this year has been with a lot of the business they do have shut down.” says Zimbro.
Royalton Patrol Officer Colton Braswell said if they did not receive the funds, they could not work properly.
“We wouldn’t have a dispatch, I know that much. We’d kind of just be on our own. Which you have to have a dispatch, you have to get calls in one way or another.” says Braswell.
The $5,600 donation will be used to purchase new radio systems.
With the dispatch center being 18 miles away from town, an upgrade was desperately needed.
The dispatch comes from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department.
“Each mobile radio that we had to buy was $600, each pack radio was 800. We have four cars which means four mobiles and four packs, which equals right at $5,600. So the whole total cost will go towards the radios,” said Braswell.
Braswell says without working radios, safety comes into play even more.
“We have a lot of dead spots in town, where we go on a traffic stop or a call and we just cant get out on our radios which is a huge officer safety issue for us,” said Braswell.
Zimbro, the Sesser native, is proud of how his team has stepped in.
“I just want to thank the other businesses that were able to join us on this helping this small town there. It was a great deal and hopefully we can do a lot more with the other small towns around Southern Illinois.” says Zimbro.
