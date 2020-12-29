Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,455 new COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths on Monday.

Currently, there are 1,552 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 411 are in the ICU and 217 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 7.97 percent.

A total of 258,517 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 2,563 deaths and 35,988 recoveries.

As of Monday, 3,385,971 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.

