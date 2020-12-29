First Alert: Cloudy, cool day

(KFVS) - Wake-up temps are starting off chilly in the 20s.
Clouds will increase throughout the day.
Afternoon highs will be in the low-to-mid 40s.
There is a slight chance for a sprinkle or two later today in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.
Winds will pick up tonight heading into Wednesday morning. Gusts up to 25 mph are possible.
Rain will arrive early in the morning along our northwestern counties and push into the rest of the Heartland throughout the day.
Showers could be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours.
If there is enough moisture when cold air moves in Wednesday night into Thursday morning, there is a chance rain could change into freezing rain and sleet.
We’ll be keeping a close eye on the possibility of ice accumulation.
As temps warm-up on Thursday freezing precipitation will change back over to rain.
A few thunderstorms can not be ruled out on Thursday night heading into Friday morning.
Rain is expected to stick around early on New Year’s Day with a slight chance for a few snowflakes by early Saturday morning.
