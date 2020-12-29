Crash blocking KY 286 at 1.2mm east of Wickliffe in Ballard Co.

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Ballard County 911 Dispatch reports a crash involving a SEMI, a passenger vehicle, and a deer has blocked KY 286 just East of Wickliffe in Ballard County.
The SEMI overturned blocking both lanes of KY 286.
KY 286/Wickliffe Road is blocked near the intersection with KY 1279/Buck Road at the 1.2 mile marker.
This is near the Two Rivers Fisheries processing facility.
The overturned truck is hauling packaged freight.
The estimated duration is three hours.
Motorists traveling between Paducah and Wickliffe should detour via U.S. 60 through Kevil and LaCenter.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.