Cool & Cloudy Day

Wednesday night into early Thursday will be a time period to watch. If there is enough moisture left and cold air moves in, this will transition rain into freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulation would not be a good thing so this is something to watch closely. As temperatures warm up on Thursday everything will transition into rain. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Thursday night heading into Friday morning. Rain stays around early on Friday. There is a slight chance of maybe some snowflakes early Saturday morning.