Cool & Cloudy Day

Starting off chilly this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will continue to increase early today turning our sky conditions to mostly cloudy. Majority of the Heartland will stay dry but there is a small chance of a sprinkle or two across southeast Missouri/southern Illinois if there is enough moisture. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.
Tonight, winds start to pick up out of the south heading into Wednesday morning. They can gust as high as 25mph. Rain arrives during the early morning along our northwestern counties then travels across the entire Heartland through the day. Rain may be heavy at times during the afternoon and evening hours.
Wednesday night into early Thursday will be a time period to watch. If there is enough moisture left and cold air moves in, this will transition rain into freezing rain and sleet. Ice accumulation would not be a good thing so this is something to watch closely. As temperatures warm up on Thursday everything will transition into rain. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out Thursday night heading into Friday morning. Rain stays around early on Friday. There is a slight chance of maybe some snowflakes early Saturday morning.
-Lisa
