Closed campground, recreation site in Pope Co., Ill to reopen in 2021

POPE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A campground closed for nearly a decade in Pope County, Illinois will reopen to the public in 2021.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced the Rauchfuss Hill State Recreation Area will reopen for camping in spring of 2021.
Approximately 15 tent sites and 15 camper sites are expected to be available to campers, with future plans to expand the area for additional sites in the following months.
The campground was closed in 2013 due to lack of funding and a staffing shortage.
Ahead of the campground reopening, beginning Tuesday, December 29, visitors will be able to picnic and hike at the recreation area located just north of and adjacent to Golconda Marina.
“This is great news for the community, providing another recreational option for visitors and campers,” said State Senator Dale Fowler. “Rauchfuss Hill State Recreation Area has been underutilized and neglected for years. It’s past time that we put the time and resources into this local Southern Illinois treasure.”
According to Sen. Fowler efforts have been underway over the past year to welcome visitors back to the campground and recreation areas.
Crews have cleared brush and removed overgrown vegetation.
Other improvements include hiring additional staff, putting in new picnic tables and adding rock over the roadway.
