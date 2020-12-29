Chicago man facing armed robbery charges in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - On December 28 at approximately 11:32 p.m., City of Carbondale Police Officers responded to a business in the 700 block of N. Giant City Rd. regarding an armed robbery at that location.
The victim reported a male suspect displayed a handgun and then stole cash from the business.
Through the officers’ investigation, and the use of a K9 unit, the suspect was located in the vicinity.
The suspect was identified as Lashawn F. Russell, 49, of Chicago.
Officers also arrested Hiram M. Jones, 42 years old, of Carbondale and charged him with Obstructing Justice for his role in the robbery.
Russell was charged with Aggravated Armed Robbery, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of Methamphetamine.
Russell was incarcerated at the Jackson County Jail.
Officers released Jones on a recognizance bond at the direction of the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 457-3200.
