CBD sales increase during pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - During the pandemic you may find yourself feeling more stressed or anxious.
Due to that, CBD stores in the Heartland are seeing an increase in some of their products that help alleviate those emotions.
“With this most recent year, I’d say our numbers have definitely gone up,” said David Endean from Vapor Maven in Cape Girardeau.
He said CBC sales have significantly risen in 2020.
“We have a lot of people come in, instead of for vape accessories, we have a lot of people coming in for CBD, asking CBD questions,” Endean said.
Many were asking which kind of CBD works best for different issues.
“It has a lot of therapeutic properties... It does reduce stress, it does help you relax, it helps a lot of people go to sleep, it helps people with increasing their appetite,” he said.
According to the FDA, CBD is not a safe choice for everyone.
Ciara Cooley at Hempies said CBD sales are steady year-round but she is seeing a slight increase in other calming products like crystals and soaps.
She also said some of them help people feel more protected and calmer.
“I have been seeing new people come here that haven’t been familiar to the store but they’ve heard a lot about us,” Cooley said. “A lot of people have been trying to find the natural ways and it seems to be consistent because they’re coming back”
The Food and Drug Administration has only approved one CBD product- one used to treat severe epilepsy.
The agency also reports not everyone can feel its benefits.
