Carbondale boy arrested for stealing vehicle at business

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale boy was arrested the day after Christmas for stealing a vehicle parked at a Carbondale business.
Police report a vehicle left running and unlocked at a Carbondale business located on the 300 block of East Walnut Street was stolen at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 26.
The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the area of Hester Street and State Street.
The vehicle was returned to the the owner.
During the course of the investigation, Carbondale Police arrested a male juvenile suspect for the vehicle theft.
After consulting the Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office, juvenile suspect was released pending a court appearance.
